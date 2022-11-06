Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.83-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.000-8.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.26 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.83-$4.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,703. Zoetis has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.