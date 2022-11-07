14,933 Shares in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPLC. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 75,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPLC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.