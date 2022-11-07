18,332 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.2% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.82. 13,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,407. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

