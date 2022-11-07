18,808 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,639,000 after buying an additional 232,183 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,091.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 775,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 150,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.05 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

