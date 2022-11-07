2,550 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.34. 14,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

