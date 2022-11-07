37Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $570.42 Million (37C)

37Protocol (37C) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One 37Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003739 BTC on exchanges. 37Protocol has a total market capitalization of $570.42 million and approximately $23,555.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 37Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

37Protocol Token Profile

37Protocol’s genesis date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org.

Buying and Selling 37Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 37Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 37Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

