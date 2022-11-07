4,196 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 12.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.5 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.96. 247,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

