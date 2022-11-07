68,122 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $33.92. 41,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

