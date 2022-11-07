7,000 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 31.99 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is 31.97.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

