79,593 Shares in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 1.34% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 163,872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 70,890 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DJD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

