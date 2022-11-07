AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,723. The company has a market capitalization of $259.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

