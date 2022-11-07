ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $132.95 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $132.95 million and $24,494.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,736.25 or 0.99999624 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007626 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022572 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00250825 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00137822 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $27,127.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

