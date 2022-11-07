Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.13. 9,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 103,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABST. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -52.08%.

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 26.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 66.7% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

