ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. 818,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $453.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

