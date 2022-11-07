ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.10 EPS.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $453.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.