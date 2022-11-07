Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,192 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 952.63% and a negative return on equity of 303.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry Ji acquired 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

