Adam J. Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $2.80 on Monday, reaching $47.62. 3,552,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,022. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $698,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

