Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. Adient’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,264. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Adient Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at $214,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 27.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 96.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

