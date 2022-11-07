Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.