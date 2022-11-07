aelf Market Cap Reaches $68.31 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $68.31 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006664 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008265 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,698,017 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

