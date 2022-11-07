aelf Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. aelf has a total market cap of $68.09 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006644 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008224 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,698,017 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.