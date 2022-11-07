AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AES Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.41. 49,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
AES Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AES has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AES by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1,223.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in AES by 35.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
