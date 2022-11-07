AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.41. 49,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AES by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1,223.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in AES by 35.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

