Aethlon Medical (AEMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

