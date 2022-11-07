Aethlon Medical (AEMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
