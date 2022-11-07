Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,016.70% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

