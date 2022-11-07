Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.75 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.75) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AF. set a €1.50 ($1.50) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.20) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.85) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.50) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €1.28 ($1.28) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €1.86. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($6.88) and a one year high of €14.65 ($14.65).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.