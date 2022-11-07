Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKTX):

  • 11/5/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/1/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/28/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/4/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 9/26/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 9/18/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 9/10/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,802. Akari Therapeutics, Plc has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

