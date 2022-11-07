Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKTX):

11/5/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/18/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/10/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,802. Akari Therapeutics, Plc has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

