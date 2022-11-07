Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKTX):
- 11/5/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2022 – Akari Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,802. Akari Therapeutics, Plc has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.28.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
