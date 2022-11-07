Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.21.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.8 %

ALB opened at $284.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.61.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 71,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 20.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 109.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Albemarle by 21.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

