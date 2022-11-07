Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.78.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $276.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

