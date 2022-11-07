Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,825.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

