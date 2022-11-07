Alera Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 28.6% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 530,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $27.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.