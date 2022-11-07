Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 410 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $84,359,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $107.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

