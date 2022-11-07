Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $922,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 314,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

