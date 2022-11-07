Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $82,681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

