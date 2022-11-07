Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 839 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Shares of CL opened at $73.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

