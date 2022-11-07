Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is FWL Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FWL Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,328 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

AMLP traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.77. 45,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.