Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 760.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.77. 8,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.44. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

