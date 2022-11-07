Algorand Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $411.28 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Algorand has a market cap of $3.11 billion and approximately $411.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00089412 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00070021 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014994 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024916 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006639 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,315,810,181 coins and its circulating supply is 7,087,284,361 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
