Allbirds (BIRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allbirds to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Allbirds stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.03. 1,177,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allbirds by 72.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 112,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allbirds during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allbirds by 54.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 419,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

