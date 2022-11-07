Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of ALGT opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $197.55.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

