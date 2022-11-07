Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,525 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $63.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $95.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

