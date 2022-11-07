Allen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $911,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $8,029,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NU opened at $4.89 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

