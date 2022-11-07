Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Alliant Energy stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after buying an additional 32,206 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

