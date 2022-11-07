AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AlloVir traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.57. 7,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 817,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,035,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,814. 54.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in AlloVir by 10.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $33,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

