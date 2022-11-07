Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,515,000 after buying an additional 33,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,302,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,623,793,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.76. 1,006,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,628,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

