Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,095.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.76. 1,006,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,628,227. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

