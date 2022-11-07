Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $31.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.39.

Altice USA Stock Up 6.5 %

ATUS stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.47. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

