Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.85. 231,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,826. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

