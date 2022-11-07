AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Cut to $1.20 by Analysts at Citigroup

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $3.13 to $1.20 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $3.74.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 166,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,592,531. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,381,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,484,000 after purchasing an additional 296,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,431,000 after buying an additional 428,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

