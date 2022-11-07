American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $139.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

