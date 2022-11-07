Amgen Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,287.00 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Amgen has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $114.75 million and $28,287.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00005594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.15790572 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,601.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

